Flores (hamstring) allowed two runs on six hits while striking out seven over 5.0 innings in his last start Saturday against Double-A Richmond.

Flores spent time on the 7-day IL while recovering from a hamstring injury, but he's been cleared to return to action. He owns a 4.65 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 90:32 K:BB across 89 innings in the minors so far this season.