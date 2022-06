Through four starts with Double-A Erie, Flores has a 3.12 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 22 strikeouts across 17.1 innings.

Flores dazzled earlier this year with High-A West Michigan, delivering a 1.83 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 35:2 K:BB across 19.2 innings, and he's continuing his strong play at the new level. The 21-year-old is putting himself on the map as one of the organization's top pitching prospects. If Flores keeps this up, he very well could be in the majors sometime next season.