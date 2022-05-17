The Tigers promoted Flores from High-A West Michigan to Double-A Erie on Tuesday.
The younger brother of Giants infielder with the same first and last name, Flores earned his promotion after delivering a 1.83 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 35:2 K:BB across 19.2 innings. With the likes of Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning having all exhausted their prospect eligibility and Alex Faedo currently residing in the big-league rotation, Flores becomes one of the top arms in the upper levels of the Tigers' farm system.