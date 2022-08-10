Flores has given up just one run in his last five starts (18.2 innings) for Double-A Erie, surrendering just eight hits and five walks with 20 strikeouts in that span.

The results are obviously positive, but he hasn't finished five innings in any of those outings -- the longest came Tuesday, when he tossed 4.2 one-hit frames against New Hampshire. Flores has only completed five frames a handful of times this season, so it remains an open question what we'd see from him the third time through a batting order. Even if he can't ultimately do that successfully (and consistently), Flores could have major-league success as a high-leverage bullpen arm.