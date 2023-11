The Tigers selected Flores to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

Flores is now protected from selection in next month's Rule 5 Draft, though he's likely still far away from making his major-league debut. The 22-year-old right-hander posted a 4.65 ERA and 90:33 K:BB in 89 innings (21 starts) this past season between High-A West Michigan and Double-A Erie.