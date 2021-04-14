Ramos went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Astros.

Ramos went deep in the fifth inning with a runner on against Bryan Abreu, then added a solo shot in the ninth against Nivaldo Rodriguez. The veteran backstop is now up to six long balls this season, which leads the majors. Needless to say, it's been a strong start to his time in Detroit, and Ramos should continue to post strong numbers from the catcher position if he can stay healthy. At the very least, fantasy managers should enjoy the power surge for however long it lasts.