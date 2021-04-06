Ramos went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's loss to the Twins.

Minnesota rolled to an easy 15-6 win, but Ramos got some degree of personal satisfaction going deep against the team he came up with back in 2010. The veteran catcher took a bit of a step back in 2020 with the Mets, but perhaps the change of scenery will rejuvenate him and lead to an uptick in performance. Ramos is also a potential trade candidate as a 33-year-old on a one-year deal with a team that is likely looking at another rebuilding season.