Ramos went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk in Sunday's loss against the Indians.

Ramos received some much-needed rest Saturday and returned with a bang Sunday, as he launched his fourth homer of the season and accounted for half of the Tigers' offensive output. The veteran catcher is hitting .273 with a 1.224 OPS to begin the season and while the sample size remains small, he's been one of the most productive hitters in the Tigers lineup.