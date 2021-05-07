Ramos (back) is not expected to require a long stay on the injured list, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers placed the veteran catcher the IL as a precautionary measure, with manager A.J. Hinch saying Friday that Ramos is essentially day-to-day and the roster move may not have been necessary if he played a position other than catcher. Though he has struggled considerably of late, Ramos was an offensive catalyst for Detroit in the early weeks of the season and figures to once again be the starting catcher upon returning from the back injury.