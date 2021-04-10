site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Wilson Ramos: Out of lineup Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Ramos is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
After starting Friday night and slugging his third home run of the season, Ramos gets a breather for the Saturday evening contest. Grayson Greiner will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
