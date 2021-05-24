Ramos was placed on the 10-day injured list with a lumbar spine strain Monday.
Ramos had started each of the last six games and went 2-for-23 with two RBI, a run, a walk and six strikeouts during that time. He missed 10 days with the same injury earlier in the month, but it's not yet clear whether he'll spend more than 10 days on the shelf this time around. Eric Haase is starting behind the plate and batting fifth Monday, and he could serve as the primary catcher while Ramos and Grayson Greiner (hamstring) are sidelined. Left-hander Derek Holland (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
