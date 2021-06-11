Ramos (back) served as the designated hitter in a rehab game at extended spring training in Florida on Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Ramos was placed on the 10-day injured list May 24 with a lumbar spine strain. He's now rehabbing at the team's Low-A facility in Lakeland, Florida. It's unclear how many rehab games the backstop will need before he returns to Detroit, but the next step will be getting back behind the dish during a game. If all continues to go well, Ramos could be activated within the next week.