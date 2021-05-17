Ramos (back) was activated from the injured list Monday and will bat sixth and serve as the designated hitter against the Mariners, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Ramos' lumbar strain wasn't considered a particularly serious one, so it's no surprise to see him back in action after the minimum 10 days. His .227/.265/.464 line prior to the injury isn't exactly designated hitter material, but the Tigers aren't exactly loaded with proven bats. He'd started at the position six times prior to Monday's contest, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he continued to start there frequently going forward.