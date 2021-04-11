site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Wilson Ramos: Returns to lineup Sunday
Ramos is starting at catcher and batting sixth in Sunday's game against Cleveland.
Ramos got a breather Saturday but will return for the series finale. Through six games, the veteran catcher is slashing .263/.333/.789 with three home runs.
