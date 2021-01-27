Ramos agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Tigers on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The 33-year-old had his $10 million club option declined by the Mets in October, but he was able to latch on with the Tigers this offseason. Ramos had a down year in 2020 with a .684 OPS in 45 games, but he had an .808 OPS over the previous four seasons. He should be expected to regain that form in 2021, but he could still be a solid veteran piece for Detroit's otherwise unaccomplished catching group.