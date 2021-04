Ramos is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

With the Tigers and Royals wrapping up their series with a day game, Ramos will get a breather as Grayson Greiner checks in behind the plate. Thanks to the Tigers' willingness to use him as a designated hitter on days he doesn't start at catcher, Ramos has quietly handled one of the larger workloads among all backstops this season. He had started in each of the last 13 games and 20 of the Tigers' 22 games overall.