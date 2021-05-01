site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Wilson Ramos: Takes seat Saturday
Ramos isn't starting Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Ramos had started each of the last four games and went 3-for-12 with a double, a run and one RBI during that time. Grayson Greiner will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
