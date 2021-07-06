Peralta (2-1) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Monday against the Rangers. He allowed three hits and no walks while striking out six.

This was Peralta's best performance in four starts for Detroit, as he set new season highs in innings and strikeouts. The veteran righty also extended his streak of not allowing an earned run to three games, a span that covers 14.2 innings. The good stretch has allowed Peralta to lower his season ERA to a sparkling 2.14. As a minor-league signing during the winter who hadn't pitched in the majors since 2019, Peralta didn't come into the season with a ton of expectations, but the 32-year-old has been impressive so far. He'll look to keep it up in his next scheduled outing Saturday against the Twins.