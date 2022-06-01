Peralta (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. He allowed two walks and struck out one.

Peralta entered the game in the fifth inning after Joey Wentz departed with a strained left shoulder. Wentz had staked the Tigers to a 4-0 lead, and Peralta kept the Twins off the board to earn the relief win. The righty has pitched well this season with a 0.81 ERA across 22.1 innings, though his fantasy value is capped as long as he's working as a long reliever and not starting games.