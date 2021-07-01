Peralta (1-1) allowed one run (none earned) on three hits and no walks while striking out five to earn the win in the second game of the team's doubleheader against Cleveland.

Peralta earned his third start of the season and delivered his best outing. The only damage against him came on an RBI triple by Bradley Zimmer, though the run was unearned due to an error earlier in the inning. Otherwise, Peralta was strong and racked up a season-best five strikeouts, which was backed by 13 swinging strikes on 80 total pitches. Peralta now has a 3.21 ERA across 14 innings as both a starter and reliever this season, though he has worked five innings in two of his last three starts.