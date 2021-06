Peralta is slated to make another start Saturday against the Astros, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

With Spencer Turnbull (forearm) and Matthew Boyd (triceps) still residing on the injured list, Peralta will stick around for a second turn in Detroit's rotation as the No. 5 starter. The 32-year-old made his first big-league start since 2017 in a June 19 loss to the Angels, working five innings while giving up five runs on seven hits and two walks.