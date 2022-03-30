Manager AJ Hinch said Wednesday that Peralta was approved for a work visa, but he won't join the Tigers at spring training until the weekend and won't be in the mix for a spot on the big club's Opening Day roster, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Though Peralta has finally worked out the visa issue that has kept him away from camp, he missed too much time to contend for a spot in the Tigers' Opening Day rotation or bullpen. Hinch said that Peralta, who posted a 3.07 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 93.2 innings in 19 appearances (18 starts) in 2021, will work out of the bullpen for Detroit once he completes his buildup program during the final week of camp and in the early part of the minor-league season. Since Peralta was scheduled to attend camp as a non-roster invitee, the Tigers won't have place him on the injured list and will have to clear a spot from him on the 40-man roster whenever he's deemed ready to make his 2022 big-league debut.