Peralta is expected to be placed on the 15-day injured list after leaving Tuesday's game against the Guardians with a left hamstring spasm, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Peralta delivered 1.1 scoreless frames Tuesday before exiting the contest with the injury. Assuming he is indeed placed on the injured list, the right-hander will be eligible to be reinstated for the start of the second half of the season July 21.