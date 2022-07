Peralta (hamstring) threw and did some agility work on the field prior to Saturday's game against the Twins, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Peralta landed on the injured list with a left hamstring strain July 6, but the team is hopeful that he'll be able to begin a rehab assignment in the coming days as long as he feels good following Saturday's activity. The right-hander will likely be in the mix to rejoin the Tigers sometime in early August.