Tigers manager AJ Hinch said Wednesday that Peralta won't be able to resolve his visa issues in time to join the team for spring training, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Peralta had been expected to compete for a bullpen role with the Tigers after signing a minor-league deal that included an invitation to big-league spring training, but his delayed arrival to the United States will end his bid for a roster spot. The 31-year-old is expected to report to the Tigers' minor-league camp in Lakeland, Fla. once his immigration status is resolved.