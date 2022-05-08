Peralta will start Sunday's game against the Astros, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Peralta has worked multiple innings in three of his six outings and has yet to allow an earned run across 8.1 innings this season. He should be in line to work a frame or two before giving way to the next reliever in what will be a bullpen game for the Tigers.
