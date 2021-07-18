Peralta (3-1) allowed four hits and four walks while striking out four in seven shutout innings to earn the win over Minnesota on Sunday.

Outside of an ugly appearances versus the Angels on June 19, Peralta has put in good efforts so far this season. He was able to work around a season-high four walks and overcame throwing just 49 of his 90 pitches for strikes to earn his third win in his last four outings. The 32-year-old owns a 1.64 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 20:11 K:BB through 33 innings across seven appearances (six starts). He'll look to keep rolling next weekend versus his former Royals teammates.