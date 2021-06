Peralta (0-1) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings. He took the loss Saturday versus the Angels.

Peralta ran into trouble in the third inning and allowed a pair of two-run home runs to Shohei Ohtani and Jared Walsh. The right-hander filled in as a spot starter Saturday, but he didn't do much to suggest he's earned a longer look in the rotation. If he gets another turn, it would likely be during next weekend's four-game series versus Houston.