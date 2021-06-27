Peralta is scheduled to start Wednesday's series finale in Cleveland, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Detroit will likely be looking for Peralta to provide more length in his third start of the season after he was essentially deployed in a tandem with Kyle Funkhouser in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Astros. In the Tigers' 3-2 loss, Peralta tossed 2.2 scoreless frames before giving way to Funkhouser, who followed with 2.1 scoreless innings of his own. The Tigers are expected to be without Matthew Boyd (triceps) and Spencer Turnbull (forearm) through the All-Star break, so Peralta should have some longevity in the rotation if he can merely perform adequately in his future starts.