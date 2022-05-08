Peralta allowed a hit and three walks over two scoreless frames in Sunday's loss to Houston. He struck out three batters.

Peralta was used as the opener Sunday and turned in a pair of scoreless frames despite putting four runners on base. He's now thrown 10.1 innings this season without allowing an earned run while registering a 13:7 K:BB. The 33-year-old righty has yet to pitch deeper than the second inning in any appearance this season but he could be making the case for a real look in the rotation.