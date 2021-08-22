Peralta (3-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings as the Tigers were downed 3-0 by the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

The veteran right-hander delivered his third quality start of the season and his only real mistake got deposited in the seats for a two-run homer by Randal Grichuk in the second inning, but Peralta got no help at all from the Detroit offense. He'll carry a 3.63 ERA and 39:23 K:BB through 62 innings into his next outing.