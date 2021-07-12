Peralta allowed one run on three hits and two walks in five innings during Sunday's loss to the Twins. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Peralta cruised through four shutout innings before Max Kepler took him deep for a solo blast in the fifth. The veteran righty has been terrific in his last four appearances, allowing just one earned run with a 13:4 K:BB through 19.2 frames. He lowered his season ERA to 2.08 across 26 innings. Peralta has certainly earned an extended stay in Detroit's rotation after the All-Star break.