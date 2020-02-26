Play

Pinto (ankle) is listed among the Tigers' available relief options for Wednesday's exhibition against the Blue Jays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Pinto sprained an ankle early in spring training but has seemingly made a full recovery from the injury. He could make a few appearances for the Tigers during the Grapefruit League before he's likely assigned to minor-league camp as spring training winds down.

