Pinto has been sidelined during spring training with a sprained ankle, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old reliever, who is attending the Tigers' big-league camp as a non-roster invitee, faces long odds to win a spot in Detroit's Opening Day bullpen. The ankle injury only makes it more likely that he'll begin the season at Double-A Erie or Triple-A Toledo.

