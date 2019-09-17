Play

Reininger isn't expected to pitch more than three innings Tuesday against Cleveland, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The report isn't particularly surprising, as Reininger hasn't recorded more than seven outs in any of his 22 relief outings this season. He has posted an 8.25 ERA and 12:15 K:BB in 24 innings with the major-league team.

