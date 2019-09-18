Reininger (0-3) allowed four runs over two innings to take the loss Tuesday against Cleveland. He gave up five hits and a walk, while striking out two.

Reininger wasn't expected to pitch more than three innings anyways, but he only made it through two as Cleveland batters got to him early and often. This was the first MLB start for the righty, who filled in for Matt Boyd (personal). Reininger now has a 9.00 ERA this season in 26 innings of work.