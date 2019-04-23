Reininger will be brought up from Triple-A Toledo as the 26th man for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Reininger owns a sparkling 0.90 ERA with nine punchouts over 10 innings with Triple-A Toledo this season and will be available out of the bullpen for the Tigers if needed. He'll head back to the minors at the conclusion of the nightcap.

