Tigers' Zac Reininger: Called up from Triple-A
Reininger was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Monday.
Reininger will join the big-league team Tuesday in place of the injured Alex Wilson. The 25-year-old right-hander has posted a 2.63 ERA with 15 strikeouts through 13.2 innings this season for the Tigers' Triple-A squad.
