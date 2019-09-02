Reininger was recalled by the Tigers on Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Reininger endured a rough time in 20.1 innings for the Tigers earlier in the year, posting an 8.85 ERA and a 2.11 WHIP. He owns a respectable but unimpressive 4.08 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 57.1 innings for Triple-A Toledo.