Reininger is in line to work out of the bullpen moving forward with Matthew Boyd (personal) expected to rejoin the Tigers over the weekend and start Sunday against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Reininger drew his first big-league start in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to Cleveland, covering two innings and giving up four runs in what essentially amounted to a bullpen game. The 26-year-old should be available in relief within the next couple of days and will likely see most of his usage in mop-up situations the rest of the season.