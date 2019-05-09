Reininger was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports

This comes after Reininger was tagged for three runs on four hits -- two homers -- and a walk while striking out one across 1.2 innings of relief Thursday against the Angels. The righty now owns a 14.40 ERA, 2.80 WHIP and 3:1 K:BB in five innings of big-league work this season. The Tigers are expected to announce a corresponding roster move prior to Friday's series opener against the Twins.

More News
Our Latest Stories