Reininger was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

The 25-year-old right-handed reliever got shelled (7.45 ERA) over 9.2 innings in his big-league debut last season, and has only struck out 10 batters in 21 total innings above Double-A. He profiles as a middle reliever, at best, long term.

