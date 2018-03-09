Tigers' Zac Reininger: Optioned to Triple-A
Reininger was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
The 25-year-old right-handed reliever got shelled (7.45 ERA) over 9.2 innings in his big-league debut last season, and has only struck out 10 batters in 21 total innings above Double-A. He profiles as a middle reliever, at best, long term.
