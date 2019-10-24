Play

Reininger was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Reininger made 25 appearances with the major-league club this season, but recorded an 8.68 ERA with a 17:16 K:BB over 28 innings pitched. The 26-year-old likely won't garner much confidence from a major-league team unless he can turn things around in the minors due to his 8.08 ERA and 1.95 WHIP over three partial seasons in the majors.

