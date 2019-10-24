Tigers' Zac Reininger: Outrighted to Triple-A
Reininger was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Reininger made 25 appearances with the major-league club this season, but recorded an 8.68 ERA with a 17:16 K:BB over 28 innings pitched. The 26-year-old likely won't garner much confidence from a major-league team unless he can turn things around in the minors due to his 8.08 ERA and 1.95 WHIP over three partial seasons in the majors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...