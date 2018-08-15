Reininger was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

Reininger has appeared in seven games for the Tigers this season, during which he's allowed eight earned runs on 10 hits and five walks with four strikeouts across seven innings of relief. He's fared much better with Toledo, logging a 2.89 ERA and a 9.4 K/9. Expect to see him utilized in low-leverage spots while with the big-league club. In a corresponding move, the Tigers put Artie Lewicki (elbow) on the DL.

More News
Our Latest Stories