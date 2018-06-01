Tigers' Zac Reininger: Rejoins big club
Reininger was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The right-hander will return to fortify a bullpen that was forced to cover five innings in relief of Ryan Carpenter (oblique) on Thursday. Reininger has struggled in a major way in his first 12 career appearances at the big-league level and he will likely be sent back down when a need arises elsewhere on the roster.
