Reininger was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The right-hander will return to fortify a bullpen that was forced to cover five innings in relief of Ryan Carpenter (oblique) on Thursday. Reininger has struggled in a major way in his first 12 career appearances at the big-league level and he will likely be sent back down when a need arises elsewhere on the roster.

