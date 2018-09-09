Reininger was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

Reininger shuttled between the majors and minors all season, but he'll be up for good now that rosters expanded for the month of September. His performance in Detroit has left much to be desired though, as he allowed 10 runs in just 12 innings pitched in the big leagues this year. He'll likely work in low-leverage situations for the remainder of the season.

