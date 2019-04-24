Reininger was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Tuesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.

Reininger was called up earlier Tuesday to serve as the 26th man for the doubleheader. The 26-year-old faced only one batter during his day in the majors, but it was a significant one as he retired Mookie Betts on two pitches with the tying run on base to finish the eighth inning.

