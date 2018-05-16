Reininger was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Reininger struggled over 1.2 innings Tuesday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks in the win over the Indians. The 25-year-old will return to Toledo, where he has a 2.63 ERA and 1.61 WHIP with 15 strikeouts over 13.2 innings this season.