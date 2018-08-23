Reininger was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Thursday's game.

Reininger pitched the ninth inning during Thursday's victory over the White Sox, allowing just one baserunner on a walk while recording one strikeout. In a corresponding move, the club is set to reinstated Michael Fulmer (oblique) from the DL prior to Friday's start. Reininger is a strong candidate to return to the big-league club when rosters expand in September.

