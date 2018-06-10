Manager Ron Gardenhire said Reininger was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following the Tigers' 9-2 loss to the Indians on Sunday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Reininger was roughed up while working the eighth inning of the blowout loss, surrendering three runs on four hits. His demotion could pave the way for the Tigers to add another catcher to the active roster with James McCann (illness) still recovering from a nasty bout of the flu, according to Fenech.